Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $324.95

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.89. The company had a trading volume of 995,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,520. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 158,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,319,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

