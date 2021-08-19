AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Financial Review

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Perpetua Resources and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 3 0 2.33

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 174.62%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $30.82, indicating a potential upside of 95.57%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.44 AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.49 $953.00 million $2.38 6.62

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

