Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,098,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,557. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

