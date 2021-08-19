Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.60

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 2292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after acquiring an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 39.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 563,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Annexon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

