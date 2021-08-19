API3 (API3) Trading Down 2% This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00010241 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $18.79 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00864147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047467 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

