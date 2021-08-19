Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of APOG opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

