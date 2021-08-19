Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 180,361 shares.The stock last traded at $41.21 and had previously closed at $41.82.

Several research firms have commented on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

