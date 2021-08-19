AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Up 3.9% After Insider Buying Activity

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 8,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,648,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPH. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

