Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
