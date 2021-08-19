Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.