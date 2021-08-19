Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $3.49-3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.400 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.96. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

