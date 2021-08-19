Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.82. 629,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,788,587. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

