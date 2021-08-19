AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Up 3.2% After Insider Buying Activity

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $65.83. 16,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,020,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

Specifically, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $154,696,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

