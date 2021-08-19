Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

APRE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.62 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

