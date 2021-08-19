Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce sales of $9.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. 2,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

