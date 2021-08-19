Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 86,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.86. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

