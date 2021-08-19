ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00141461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00150210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.64 or 1.00261986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00906731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.65 or 0.06731250 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

