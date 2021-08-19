Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Sells $1,356,605.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $1,356,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arista Networks stock opened at $362.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.63. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

