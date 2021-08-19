Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.23 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $161.71 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,362,666 coins and its circulating supply is 131,241,769 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

