Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,168 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1,200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

