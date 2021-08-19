Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,224 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 261.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $105.88 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

