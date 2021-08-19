Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after purchasing an additional 691,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

