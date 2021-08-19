Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 509.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,605,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

