ARMOR Market Cap Achieves $24.73 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and $1.86 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00148253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00151087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.19 or 1.00244704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.84 or 0.00916031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.69 or 0.00699341 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,268,238 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

