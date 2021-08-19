Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

