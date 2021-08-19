Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.33

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 2777985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AACQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

