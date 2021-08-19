Arvinas (ARVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

7/30/2021 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

7/23/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Arvinas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

7/22/2021 – Arvinas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $97.00.

7/22/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $82.43. 25,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,055 shares of company stock worth $10,650,905 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

