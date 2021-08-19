ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ASX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 22,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

