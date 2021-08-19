Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.