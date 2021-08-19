AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $122.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

