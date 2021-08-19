Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.95

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 695261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

