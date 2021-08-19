ATB Capital Upgrades Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) to “Outperform”

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) was upgraded by research analysts at ATB Capital to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XLY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.40 price target on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

TSE:XLY opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

