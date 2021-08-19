Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 25,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $412.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,531,613 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.