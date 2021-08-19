AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 909,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,031 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 121,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $36.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

