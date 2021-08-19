AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post sales of $6.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.18 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth $39,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.17.

AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

