AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,556 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.87% of AvalonBay Communities worth $252,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $222.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.03.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

