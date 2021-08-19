Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

AVYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 952,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,641. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 335.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

