AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CEO Acquires $936,000.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,302. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $17.90.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
