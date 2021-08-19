AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CEO Acquires $936,000.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,302. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVPT shares. William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

