Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $41.84. 542,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,738. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

