AXEL (AXEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $135,864.00

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $59.21 million and $135,864.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXEL has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 767,190,320 coins and its circulating supply is 279,520,318 coins. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official website is axel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL

