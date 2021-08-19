AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $59.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. 354,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

