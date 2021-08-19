Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.48

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.48 and last traded at $67.69, with a volume of 1449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,098 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

