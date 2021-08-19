Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,661.0 days.
Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Azimut has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76.
Azimut Company Profile
