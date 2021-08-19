Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,661.0 days.

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Azimut has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

