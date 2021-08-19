B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $398.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.11. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

