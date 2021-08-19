B. Riley Comments on Atlanticus Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlanticus in a report released on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 175.79% and a net margin of 25.36%.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $725,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,613 shares of company stock worth $1,688,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

