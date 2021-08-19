B. Riley Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $13.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $286.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 274,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.