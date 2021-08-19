B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.18. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.65 and a 52-week high of C$9.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.15.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

