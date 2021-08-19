Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,842,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,788,858 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.07% of Coupang worth $1,498,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.01. 214,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

