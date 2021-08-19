Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,255,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862,336 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises about 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Ferrari worth $2,116,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

RACE traded down $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.65. 4,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

