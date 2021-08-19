Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,188,849 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 244,486 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 4.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.15% of Illumina worth $10,026,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Illumina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock traded down $48.81 on Thursday, reaching $461.80. 57,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,033. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

