Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.02% of Farfetch worth $716,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 315,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,374. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

